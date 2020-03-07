Global  

People march with handmade signs in Tempe for International Women's Day

azcentral.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A group gathers at Tempe Town Lake to make posters and march for International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
 
News video: It's International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day 00:29

 Here's how they celebrated International Women's Day around the world.

