Women fill streets of world’s cities with call for justice on International Women’s Day

Denver Post Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Women filled the streets of the world's largest cities Sunday to protest gender violence, inequality and exploitation on International Women’s Day, with the mothers of murdered girls leading a march in Mexico City and participants in Paris inveighing against the “virus of the patriarchy.”
News video: Women Flock To Downtown Los Angeles For Annual International Women's Strike Event

 Women took a stand in South Los Angeles Saturday during the annual International Women's Strike event held in downtown Los Angeles.

