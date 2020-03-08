Women fill streets of world’s cities with call for justice on International Women’s Day
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Women filled the streets of the world's largest cities Sunday to protest gender violence, inequality and exploitation on International Women’s Day, with the mothers of murdered girls leading a march in Mexico City and participants in Paris inveighing against the “virus of the patriarchy.”
