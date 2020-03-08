Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > After deadly jam on Everest, Nepal delays new safety rules

After deadly jam on Everest, Nepal delays new safety rules

Denver Post Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
After the season ended, Nepal’s government announced robust safety rules intended to weed out inexperienced climbers, reduce the number of people on Everest and prevent another pileup, which was blamed for some of the 11 deaths in 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ireportnews1

ireportnews After Deadly Jam on Everest, Nepal Delays New Safety Rules - NEW DELHI — The images shocked and angered the world:… https://t.co/LuoSG21IY7 9 minutes ago

DaddyBear_WTI

DaddyBear-US WTI Trader After Deadly Jam on #Everest, #Nepal Delays New Safety Rules https://t.co/MMGKFvHj8C 15 minutes ago

CoolSky_

🌏🚶🏻Wayfarer 📷 #VisitNepal2020 RT @callmeniraj: After Deadly Jam on Everest, Nepal Delays New Safety Rules. #Everest2020 #SpringEverest https://t.co/awzL5S8huo 17 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Despite last year's deadly jam on Everest, Nepal delays new safety rules https://t.co/EUmOhvias2 25 minutes ago

kateejamieson

Kate Jamieson After Deadly Jam on Everest, Nepal Delays New Safety Rules https://t.co/CgsYGQAq78 27 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Despite last year's deadly jam on Everest, Nepal delays new safety rules https://t.co/isSaltMI3j 27 minutes ago

callmeniraj

Everest After Deadly Jam on Everest, Nepal Delays New Safety Rules. #Everest2020 #SpringEverest https://t.co/awzL5S8huo 28 minutes ago

zzdoc3

zzdoc After Deadly Jam on Everest, Nepal Delays New Safety Rules https://t.co/MFPDkYmxpa This is B.S. Want to make your… https://t.co/HK8JcXer2M 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.