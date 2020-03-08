Global  

Protesters celebrate 2020 International Women's Day

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Women around the globe were taking action to mark International Women's Day in their push to obtain equality.
News video: Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day 01:02

 A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

Philly Phantomz, City's Professional Tackle Football Team, Signs Contracts On International Women's Day [Video]Philly Phantomz, City's Professional Tackle Football Team, Signs Contracts On International Women's Day

The team will have for U.S. gold medalists on its roster.

Lee Canyon celebrates International Women's Day [Video]Lee Canyon celebrates International Women's Day

The Lee Canyon resort celebrated International Women’s Day Sunday holding events and getting girls to shred the slopes. Jeremy Chen reports.

Katy Perry treats MCG to Roar and Firework for Women's WT20

It was raining 'fireworks' as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Women's T20...
Mid-Day

Kyrgyzstan: Women's rights protesters assaulted, by men

Activists gathered in Bishkek square to march against gender-based violence on International Women's Day.
Al Jazeera

