Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigned in Michigan on Sunday, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday. The Vermont senator announced the endorsement of civil rights icon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson. (March 9)
 
News video: Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders 00:33

 Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning. "With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements [Video]Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Sen. Kamala Harris and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are the latest endorsements for the two candidates.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories March 9 A

Here's the latest for Monday March 9th: Cruise ship with coronavirus patients to dock in Oakland; North Korea fires short-range missiles; Jesse Jackson endorses...
USATODAY.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president

The Sanders campaign released a statement from Jackson Sunday detailing why he believes Sanders is the best candidate for the presidency.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

GiudoBonzo

Guido RT @jsolomonReports: Jesse Jackson snubs Biden, endorses Bernie Sanders as Michigan, Mississippi primaries approach. https://t.co/fx3m3hZMXi 9 seconds ago

kateloving

katelovingshenk 🕊🐾🐘 #Medicare4All Activist RT @JumaaneWilliams: Yes @RevJJackson !!! Speak to the people. They've been dealing with the same issues for the past 4, 8, 16, 20 years an… 19 seconds ago

petermccue1

peter mccue RT @thehill: JUST IN: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president https://t.co/HBp5ePsxW7 https://t.co/9yarK6FwVr 3 minutes ago

frank29374876

frank JESSE JACKSON endorses a socialist communist Bernie Sanders - remember this - JESSE JACKSON also believed OJ Simpso… https://t.co/kthjC2SjnC 3 minutes ago

ChomeCholeLoche

My name is ፎንኬየ 😎 RT @ABCWorldNews: Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "I stand… 3 minutes ago

notthatsparrow

SERIOUS STEVENNNNN RT @thehill: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president https://t.co/gCLecfTrFe https://t.co/bigOzyogem 3 minutes ago

GaddaBeFresh

Loren D. RT @GregJKrieg: New: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders. He says Biden didn’t reach out to him, then gives 13 reasons why he chose Sand… 6 minutes ago

BlueRootsRadio

BlueRootsRadio Rainbow Coalition comes full circle as Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders in Michigan https://t.co/IwqF3u2NXv by @ryangrim 6 minutes ago

