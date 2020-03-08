Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigned in Michigan on Sunday, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday. The Vermont senator announced the endorsement of civil rights icon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson. (March 9)
Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning. "With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said... Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders 00:33
AP Top Stories March 9 A Here's the latest for Monday March 9th: Cruise ship with coronavirus patients to dock in Oakland; North Korea fires short-range missiles; Jesse Jackson endorses... USATODAY.com 15 minutes ago
Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president The Sanders campaign released a statement from Jackson Sunday detailing why he believes Sanders is the best candidate for the presidency.
