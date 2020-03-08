Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden > Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The endorsement from Mr. Booker comes 24 hours after Kamala Harris endorsed Mr. Biden, and the two senators will appear with the former vice president at a rally in Detroit on Monday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid [Video]Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden&apos;s bid for the White House.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

Booker made the announcement Monday on Twitter before appearing on "CBS This Morning."
CBS 2

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'
euronews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.