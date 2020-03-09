Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

POLITICO New Jersey Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid Monday — becoming the latest of the former vice president's old pr… https://t.co/HIcsf6hMBZ 2 hours ago

Rare Bernies Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden to further Bookers political career. There is NOTHING Bernie could have or should ha… https://t.co/eIz3LlOs1L 2 hours ago

Quint Forgey New Jersey Sen. @CoryBooker, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed @JoeBiden's White House bid —… https://t.co/GeClBMjQEB 4 hours ago

Lisa @ExportedFromMI I love Cory Booker, but I do think his campaign was a little light on substance. Smart and passion… https://t.co/tTeIaF1utZ 2 days ago

Lars Hanon long. Still J.B. the boss of new democrats and the employee of the old democrats maintains his digestive tract has… https://t.co/YprTLwlHhd 5 days ago

Branka Jovic RT @JoeGould50: …Dem Senators Up For Re-Election 2020 (3rd) w/campaign links Jeanne Shaheen - New Hampshire https://t.co/NT1Fy… 5 days ago