Coronavirus Updates: Three More Positive Tests In NYC Overnight, Columbia University Suspends Classes

Gothamist Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Three More Positive Tests In NYC Overnight, Columbia University Suspends ClassesThere are now 16 confirmed cases in New York City. [ more › ]
Coronavirus Update: Columbia University Suspends Classes [Video]Coronavirus Update: Columbia University Suspends Classes

Classes at Columbia will be suspended Monday and Tuesday and then remote classes will begin on Wednesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus [Video]Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's..

Coronavirus cases in UK reach 90 after three more positive tests

Current figures show 80 cases in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and three in Northern Ireland but medics warning an epidemic is 'looking likely'
Columbia University Cancels Classes After Coronavirus Exposure

Scarsdale, N.Y., also announced it was closing its public schools for the week after a teacher tested positive for the virus.
