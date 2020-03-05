Global  

Trump administration’s mixed coronavirus messages

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
As coronavirus reaches Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has had a fractured public response. President Trump claimed there is a test for anyone who wants one, but one day later, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had to correct him, saying, "You may not get a test unless a doctor or public health official prescribes a test." Weijia Jiang reports on the mixed messages.
News video: Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session 00:53

 US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer session. Mr Trump, who regularly calls his top Democratic presidential opponents “Sleepy Joe” and...

AXIOS on HBO - Donald Trump Jr. on Coronavirus (Season 3 Episode 2 Clip) - HBO Donald Trump Jr. addresses his recent comments around coronavirus. #HBO #AxiosOnHBO Known for delivering news,..

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Sunday described the Trump administration&apos;s failure ramp up capacity to test for coronavirus cases as &quot;unforgivable.&quot; This report..

The Trump administration has struggled to deliver a consistent message as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. There are now over 560 confirmed cases in the U.S....
Government health officials do not have enough medical test kits for those who may be exposed to the coronavirus. The Trump administration is accused of giving...
