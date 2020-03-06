Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Why Cory Booker is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Why Cory Booker is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Senator Cory Booker announced Monday he is endorsing his former rival Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. He is the latest former Democratic candidate to do so, following Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Booker joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he is supporting Biden.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie 00:36

 Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections could have a major impact on the general election. Given the DNC's diversity and coalition, women and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former secretary of state John Kerry campaigns for Joe Biden in Boca Raton [Video]Former secretary of state John Kerry campaigns for Joe Biden in Boca Raton

Early voting is underway in Florida and the Democratic presidential candidates are wasting no time trying to get ahead.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump' [Video]Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

New Jersey Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed his one-time rival, Joe Biden, as the best person to lead the Democratic party in the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden as Democratic candidate for president

Booker follows in the footsteps of other former Democratic candidates in endorsing Biden such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteBelfast TelegraphReuters

Sanders needs Michigan win in U.S. presidential race, but Biden looking strong with key voting blocs

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he'll have to repeat what he did four years...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24

Tweets about this

Sybelia

Sybelia D. Fox RT @CBSNews: Cory Booker tells CBSN there's a "false divide" on whether Democrats should be progressive or moderate: "The media and others… 39 seconds ago

_makhayla

MAK. Cory Booker endorsing Biden was not what I wanted to see this Monday morning. 1 minute ago

R1yanAnggara

Riyan Anggara RT @CBSNews: Sen. Cory Booker tells CBSN why he's endorsing Joe Biden: "I have a lot of faith in Joe Biden, that he is the leader that can… 3 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Cory Booker tells CBSN there's a "false divide" on whether Democrats should be progressive or moderate: "The media… https://t.co/DgnEyMnjLK 5 minutes ago

MetalGal

🔥Shout out PATRIOT 🔥 💥👊😎 RT @Castterry: Cory Booker endorses Biden - -That’s just crazy, why democrats endorsing a senile candidate for President? Because all democ… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.