CBS and PGA Tour to continue partnership through 2030 season

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
CBS Sports will continue its partnership with the PGA Tour through the 2030 season. The golf tours have been broadcast on CBS for more than half a century. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the partnership.
