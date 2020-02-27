Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount

Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount

Delawareonline Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
U.S. stocks, bond yields and oil prices tumbled Monday, extending a global rout as fears intensified about the coronavirus outbreak.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Biggest Dow Losers as Dow Drops as Much as 2000 Points

Biggest Dow Losers as Dow Drops as Much as 2000 Points 00:52

 Oil and bank stocks got hit hard as oil prices and bond yields nosedived.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh [Video]Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dow futures sink nearly 1,300 points, oil prices drop as concerns mount about a global recession

U.S. stock futures, bond yields and oil prices tumbled Monday, extending a global rout as fears intensified about the coronavirus outbreak.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •DNASeattle Times

Sensex nosedives over 1,500 points on global equity rout, sinking oil prices

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 % to $32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure...
Hindu Also reported by •DNAReutersSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FastlaneMillio1

La Liberté Financière RT @15MinuteNewsBus: Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/fWOJlgqjLX #Business 4 seconds ago

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/fWOJlgqjLX #Business 26 seconds ago

AngelicFusion

Å Fusion Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/lUZIInkG2u via @usatoday 27 seconds ago

Coatman1

Matt Coatney Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/TXB9TtenV2 via @usatoday 3 minutes ago

DispatchAlerts

Columbus Dispatch Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/uknsxY6LSK 4 minutes ago

HeraldTribune

Herald-Tribune Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/xbYUjIRoLe 4 minutes ago

NBSunJournal

New Bern Sun Journal Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/lRPwNGo1W8 5 minutes ago

uticaOD

Observer-Dispatch Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount https://t.co/fExQZimziF 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.