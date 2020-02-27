Dow plummets 1,400 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount
Monday, 9 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
U.S. stocks, bond yields and oil prices tumbled Monday, extending a global rout as fears intensified about the coronavirus outbreak.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump
The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday.
Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago
Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh
Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this