LeBron insists he won't play without fans, despite coronavirus fears

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
"Nah, that's impossible," LeBron James told reporters. "I ain't playing if I ain't got the fans in the crowd."
News video: Lebron James Responds After College Basketball Game Played Without Crowd Due To Virus Fears

Lebron James Responds After College Basketball Game Played Without Crowd Due To Virus Fears 02:18

 Because of Coronavirus fears, the only people at a recent college basketball game were players, refs, employees and media members. (2:18) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 9, 2020

JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears [Video]JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

Following Maryland's first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University will not allow fans to attend the first two rounds of this weekend's NCAA Division III men's basketball..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published


NCAA Basketball Game Is First In U.S. To Ban Fans Due To Coronavirus Fears

'This is definitely the first time we’ve had that situation where there’s no fans in the gym'
Daily Caller

Australian F1 race without fans? Not a chance, say organizers

The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week and there is 'no chance' fans will be excluded because of coronavirus fears,...
Reuters


