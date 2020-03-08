DJS RT @TruNews: President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly in a fight with airlines as the country aims to respond to the growing c… 2 minutes ago TruNews™ President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly in a fight with airlines as the country aims to respond to th… https://t.co/WrWFELx620 45 minutes ago Bodiceainfowarrior Trump Administration Reportedly Fighting With Airlines As Coronavirus Spreads | The Daily Caller https://t.co/kWa0qPICUv 56 minutes ago ❌Mary E Parsons #KAG Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Trump Administration Reportedly Fighting With Airlines As Coronavi… https://t.co/mNtSdQG5PJ 3 hours ago ConservativeLibrarian Trump Administration Reportedly Fighting With Airlines As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/oL1TI7OgJk 3 hours ago World News Read Most In 24 hours Trump Administration Reportedly Fighting With Airlines As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/q8rjC4GSHE https://t.co/hv5h0dYYRY 3 hours ago Nusfeed.com ⭐ Trump Administration Reportedly Fighting With Airlines As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/iyFgGuOESo https://t.co/MRc16iZM6V 4 hours ago