Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Grand Princess cruise ship carrying coronavirus patients travels under Golden Gate Bridge

Grand Princess cruise ship carrying coronavirus patients travels under Golden Gate Bridge

SFGate Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Grand Princess cruise ship that has been idling off the California coast with at least 21 coronavirus patients onboard traveled under the Golden Gate Bridge after 11:10 a.m. Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chicago Native Talks About Being Quarantined On Cruise Ship [Video]Chicago Native Talks About Being Quarantined On Cruise Ship

Joe Parisi and his wife are stuck on the Grand Princess offshore from California with at least 21 people with coronavirus. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:41Published

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess [Video]UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

KPIX spoke to epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold of U.C. Berkeley. He told us why the handling of the Grand Princess at the Port of Oakland differs from what occurred..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Awaits Coronavirus Results as California Braces

More than 3,500 people are aboard the ship, which will dock at a noncommercial port this weekend. “We will be testing everyone,” Vice President Mike Pence...
NYTimes.com

With thousands trapped on board, Grand Princess cruise ship awaits coronavirus test results


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.