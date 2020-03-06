Grand Princess cruise ship carrying coronavirus patients travels under Golden Gate Bridge

Joe Parisi and his wife are stuck on the Grand Princess offshore from California with at least 21 people with coronavirus. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

