Sheriff's lawyers wrongly claimed he was being tested for COVID-19

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The lawyers for an Alabama sheriff scheduled to go to trial for multiple felony charges wrongly claimed he was being tested for the new coronavirus when seeking to delay his upcoming trial. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Seeking trial delay, sheriff makes false COVID-19 claim

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime Alabama sheriff seeking a delay in his Monday theft trial wrongly claimed the officer was being tested for the...
Seattle Times

