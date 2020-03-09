Global  

Coronavirus Update: NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Closing Locker Rooms

CBS 2 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all nonessential personnel, including media, in response to the coronavirus crisis.
