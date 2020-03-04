Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were both in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's critical voting contests. As support for the former vice president surges in Southern states, Michigan could prove to be a make or break state for Sanders' campaign. Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with the latest.
Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of Michigan's...