Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were both in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's critical voting contests. As support for the former vice president surges in Southern states, Michigan could prove to be a make or break state for Sanders' campaign. Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with the latest.

