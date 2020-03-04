Global  

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were both in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's critical voting contests. As support for the former vice president surges in Southern states, Michigan could prove to be a make or break state for Sanders' campaign. Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with the latest.
Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders 00:37

 Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of Michigan's...

voters are looking ahead to the general election.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination "because we want to beat Trump."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren suspended her presidential campaign today, leaving essentially a two-man battle for the Democratic nomination between Joe Biden and Bernie...
Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrat candidate was boosted by primary wins in many states but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie...
