Trump plans payroll tax relief in response to coronavirus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief and other quick measures as a public health and economic maelstrom brought on by the coronavirus drew closer to him personally. Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters […]
News video: Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus

Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus 00:46

 President Trump held a briefing.

Trump calls for economic relief to coronavirus [Video]Trump calls for economic relief to coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a plan on Tuesday to help the American economy, which has suffered from market fears due to surging coronavirus cases. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:42Published

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S [Video]President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 43:21Published


