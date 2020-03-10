Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus

Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Dow Jones industrial average saw its biggest one-day drop in history over stock markets’ coronavirus panic, though investor optimism due to the Trump administration’s economic proposals helped lift world markets overnight. Nikki Battiste is at the New York Stock Exchange to report on whether the optimism is still helping numbers recover.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound After Record Drop

Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound After Record Drop 02:27

 Tuesday saw a better day on Wall Street as stocks closed sharply higher. The gains recovered about half of the market's historic losses from a day before. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies [Video]

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies

With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Stock Market Nosedives Over Coronavirus [Video]

Stock Market Nosedives Over Coronavirus

CBS4's Wendy Gillette reports on the historic Dow Jones plunge.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How to stay financially stable amid coronavirus panic

The stock market appears to have recovered slightly from Monday’s historic coronavirus-related losses. The DOW Jones industrial average saw its largest...
CBS News

Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency DeclarationTrump continued to take an odd victory lap over the stock market's performance after he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, tweeting an...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

YakovPettersson

🦇yakov🦇 RT @IBTimes: Morgan Stanley sees base case for global recession in 2020 https://t.co/9l91UhA2FO 12 hours ago

IBTimes

Intl. Business Times Morgan Stanley sees base case for global recession in 2020 https://t.co/9l91UhA2FO 12 hours ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxDI83 - Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus https://t.co/o9cjkgfunY 1 week ago

HoustontexasT

Houston Texas Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus - CBS This Morning https://t.co/2c8NJEztV4 1 week ago

SeattleWashin

Seattle Washington Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus - CBS This Morning https://t.co/0TKdmoYqvC 1 week ago

BemidjiMinneso

Bemidji Minnesota Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus  CBS This MorningView Full Coverage on Google News https://t.co/fCqQPE39zS 1 week ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus - https://t.co/djiQA862th 1 week ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus https://t.co/SmKCSoLEwi via @CBSNews https://t.co/ojR4USRgUg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.