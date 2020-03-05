Global  

Falling oil prices could mean sub-$2 gas for Colorado drivers

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The plunge in oil prices that is creating turmoil on Wall Street and concerns about the impact on one of Colorado's major industries will mean lower-than-normal prices at the pump, possibly lower than $2 a gallon at some point.
Colorado oil producers hit hard by Saudi, Russian production war and coronavirus uncertainty

The situation for the oil and gas market will likely remain volatile for at least the next couple of months as demand stays low due to coronavirus-fueled drops...
Denver Post

Is Big Oil Immune To The Coronavirus?

With and gas prices remaining stubbornly low despite a flurry of supply chain disruptions that can potentially offer support, there’s seemingly little to cheer...
OilPrice.com

