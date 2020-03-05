Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Colorado schools and universities prepare for possibility of remote learning as coronavirus spreads

Colorado schools and universities prepare for possibility of remote learning as coronavirus spreads

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Preparing for the possibility of a pandemic, Colorado schools and universities are talking about what online learning could look like in the event of a quarantine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza

Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza 05:01

 Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday (March 5th) after coronavirus cases were reported in Bethlehem. Footage filmed on Saturday (March 7th) in the Gaza strip showed several public buildings, including schools and universities, were closed as...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Universities Have Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Local Universities Have Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak

The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have plans in place should the schools need to transition to remote learning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:10Published

How Italian schools stay operational while buildings close amid COVID-19 shutdown [Video]How Italian schools stay operational while buildings close amid COVID-19 shutdown

Schools in Italy are testing remote teaching methods after the country shut schools and universities as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreakView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Extends Closure Of All Schools, Universities Due To COVID-19

Iran’s administration on Thursday extended the closure of all schools and universities nationwide until the end of the current Iranian year (March 19) as the...
Eurasia Review

Iran, Italy Close Schools And Universities Over Coronavirus Fears

Iran and Italy have closed all schools and universities in those countries in the wake of the spread of coronavirus cases. Schools in Iran will remain closed...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.