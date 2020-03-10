Biden, Sanders face off in six Tuesday primaries

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Voting is already underway in Michigan, one of six states where primaries are being held on Tuesday. There are 352 delegates on the line in total. Front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have been campaigning in Michigan, where recent polls show Biden with a double-digit lead. Ed O’Keefe reports on what to expect and how coronavirus paranoia may affect turnout.
With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five other states voting. The other states voting on March 10 were Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North...