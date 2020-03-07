Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: FDNY EMS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates: FDNY EMS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gothamist Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: FDNY EMS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19New York City now has 25 confirmed cases. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spartanburg County plant worker tests positive for coronavirus, company CEO says [Video]Spartanburg County plant worker tests positive for coronavirus, company CEO says

An employee at a Spartanburg County plant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company's CEO.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:45Published

CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JannaDemm

Janna Coronavirus Updates: FDNY EMS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/Hem1qae2dG 22 minutes ago

gilmored85

Daniel Gilmore RT @Gothamist: An EMS worker who works for the FDNY in Brooklyn is among the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NYC. Read updates here: htt… 22 minutes ago

CKM1088

JustTheFacts RT @ImagineEquities: https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Coronavirus Updates: FDNY EMS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/rPDGODyOxv https… 42 minutes ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Coronavirus Updates: FDNY EMS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/rPDGODyOxv… https://t.co/YdwLXgYj1s 45 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist An EMS worker who works for the FDNY in Brooklyn is among the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NYC. Read updates… https://t.co/THYVqWYsbQ 59 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @DanLinden: FDNY EMS worker assigned to Brooklyn tests positive for #coronavirus, union says. "It has also resulted in the member who… 4 hours ago

sswinkgma

Simone Swink RT @ABCNewsLive: "The FDNY confirming its first EMS worker to test positive in the city...First responders are really on the frontlines of… 11 hours ago

ABCNewsLive

ABC News Live "The FDNY confirming its first EMS worker to test positive in the city...First responders are really on the frontli… https://t.co/zJxGldQVDr 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.