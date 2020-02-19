Global  

Republican mayor of Michigan city endorses Biden

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said Biden is the candidate who can build a broad coalition of support to defeat President Trump in November.
