How to stay financially stable amid coronavirus panic

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The stock market appears to have recovered slightly from Monday’s historic coronavirus-related losses. The DOW Jones industrial average saw its largest single-day point drop in history, with the biggest percentage-wise selloff since the 2008 economic crisis. Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to share advice about what the numbers could mean for personal investors for our series Eye on Money.
News video: Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus

Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus 02:05

 One patient was hospitalized at Long Beach Medical Center and is currently in stable condition while the other two were isolated at home, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

