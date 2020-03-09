Global  

Harvard Tells Students Not To Return From Spring Break Amid Coronavirus Spread

Daily Caller Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Harvard joins Amherst College, Columbia University, and Princeton in transitioning to online instruction
News video: Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:28

 Harvard students are being told not to return from spring break over coronavirus fears.

Harvard moving classes online in wake of coronavirus threat [Video]Harvard moving classes online in wake of coronavirus threat

Harvard University is urging students to stay home after spring break and will conduct classes online as the number of coronavirus cases grows in Massachusetts.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:02Published

Area Theme Parks Keep Eye On Coronavirus Outbreak With Spring Break Near [Video]Area Theme Parks Keep Eye On Coronavirus Outbreak With Spring Break Near

For many students in Southern California, the beginning of March means one thing — spring break is coming. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Princeton tells students to stay home after spring break amid coronavirus outbreak; classes to go virtual

Princeton University has asked students to stay home after spring break as New Jersey reported its sixth coronavirus case; classes will go online.
USATODAY.com

Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate...
Reuters


