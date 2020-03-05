Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus

New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York is battling the coronavirus--and price gouging--with a germ-killing hand sanitizer produced by inmates at a maximum-security prison who work for less than 65 cents an hour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies 01:18

 In a press conference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced the sanitizer that will be distribute to state agencies and facilities.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing' [Video]Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Officials are urging New Yorkers to practice what they call “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and public transit as much as possible. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:28Published

Nassau County Officials Give Coronavirus Update [Video]Nassau County Officials Give Coronavirus Update

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and other officials gathered to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 15:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Is Making its Own Hand Sanitizer Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak — Using Prison Labor


TIME Also reported by •NewsyMashableUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaReutersbizjournalsFactCheck.orgGothamistCBS News

Prepared yet vulnerable, a battle-tested New York confronts coronavirus

By the time the global coronavirus outbreak arrived in New York this week, the city was armed with hundreds of hospital beds, a growing stockpile of diagnostic...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarmaLovesTrump

Trump's Karma is a Dude ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CaliTrumpLady: I am not sure what to make of this story. Seems to me that Cuomo is using the prisoners as cheap labor. Not that I don't… 1 minute ago

kathiewebb53

Kathie #bluestarmom New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus https://t.co/BLqCzavL0J OMG 😱 Legal Aid is r… https://t.co/eEZTIytO9E 2 minutes ago

eastriverrunner

Ken🖖 New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus https://t.co/TBaFCy0X0L 6 minutes ago

milehihappy

mile hi happy RT @sandyaschneider: Governor Coumo forced Prisoners to make hand sanitizer. https://t.co/zFQbO0lJSL 6 minutes ago

localnewsblog

Local News Blogger New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus https://t.co/kT555sz9lX https://t.co/lZhyZRL9xE 7 minutes ago

CharlzPetrWatsn

Charles Peter Watson His sfaccim father tax gouged the state's commercial and residential constituency throughout his governorship. This… https://t.co/yvFqsPtWcZ 19 minutes ago

sandyaschneider

Sandy Schneider Governor Coumo forced Prisoners to make hand sanitizer. https://t.co/zFQbO0lJSL 20 minutes ago

HoroscopeOfUSA

AstrologyNewsNetwork New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus #MercuryRetrograde https://t.co/XPeQgdRkuv 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.