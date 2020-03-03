Global  

Coronavirus Concerns Prompt Florida To Prepare To Boost Online Education

cbs4.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Monday the state is boosting its online school capabilities to prepare for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus.
 COVID-19 concerns weighs heavily on the minds of Florida tourism officials.

