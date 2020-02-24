Global  

Pearl Jam postpones new album 'Gigaton' tour amid COVID-19 fears

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
SEATTLE -- Iconic Seattle band Pearl Jam has postponed its upcoming North America tour for the release of their new album "Gigaton" due to the COVID-19 outbreak, band members announced Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns

The first leg of Pearl Jam's anticipated Gigaton tour, set to begin March 18 in Toronto, has been postponed, the band announced on social media Monday.
Seattle Times

Pearl Jam postpones Toronto concert, upcoming tour over COVID-19 concerns

Pearl Jam said it's deeply frustrated but has no choice but to postpone its upcoming tour, including a kick-off show in Toronto, due to concerns about the...
CBC.ca

