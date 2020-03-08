Global  

Long Island weather:Â Warm weather continues today

Newsday Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Highs in the 60s and upper 50s are likely today, with the chances of showers increasing from midmorning on, the National Weather Service said.
Tuesday morning forecast 3/10/2020 [Video]Tuesday morning forecast 3/10/2020

A powerful storm is pushing moisture onshore from our southeast today, bringing the threat of flash flooding, rockslides and mudslides. Thunderstorms today also look to bring small hail, dangerous..

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be just a little cooler with that sunshine returning. Winds will die down with highs in the low-40s. Late tonight, it looks like a little snow is going to be moving through. Accumulations..

Long Island weather:Â Sunny and warm, could reach 60s Monday

Long Island should be precipitation-free all week except Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Newsday

Long Island weather: Sunny, near-record high of 64 on Monday

The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 64 today. The record high for this date was 68 in Islip in 2016, according to data.
Newsday


