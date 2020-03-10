Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chinatown Officials Warn Of Rise In Coronavirus-Related Anti-Asian Xenophobia

Chinatown Officials Warn Of Rise In Coronavirus-Related Anti-Asian Xenophobia

Gothamist Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chinatown Officials Warn Of Rise In Coronavirus-Related Anti-Asian Xenophobia"We are actually facing two different viruses. We are facing not just the coronavirus, but we are also facing an epidemic of anti-Asian sentiment," said Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Bolsters Anti-Asian Racism [Video]

Tucker Carlson Bolsters Anti-Asian Racism

No shocker — Tucker Carlson said something racist again.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published
Anti-coronavirus face masks becoming common in London's Chinatown [Video]

Anti-coronavirus face masks becoming common in London's Chinatown

The sight of face masks designed to prevent the new coronavirus is becoming common in London's Chinatown. The Chinese community has reported a rise in xenophobia and racism since the coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.