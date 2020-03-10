You Might Like

Tweets about this Heni Stambolski @CUNY you can’t even refill the soap dispensers but classes are still in session???? 7 minutes ago Libra Moon Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/GjHirtQKxI via @gothamist 24 minutes ago Punkwhistle RT @NYCPublishings: Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/pa4zRgNqla ht… 1 hour ago NYC Publishings Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/pa4zRgNqla https://t.co/z9Iqpa8vGP 1 hour ago (((Nicki Stern-DuPrahcess))) Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/xqxItkAQDR via @Gothamist 2 hours ago Stephen Wetta Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns: https://t.co/4pcHBRQgD2 3 hours ago Stephanie Frank 💭 Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/iUf2P6RMmH via @gothamist 3 hours ago Junior Tidal RT @Gothamist: Classes Are Still In Session At CUNY, Despite Calls To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/bCEbpTIUt6 https:/… 3 hours ago