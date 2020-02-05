Cuomo Announces 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’ In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks

Global  

Within the containment area, large gathering places will be closed for two weeks. That includes schools, temples, churches, spaces like a Boys & Girls Club. 
 Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius "containment area" there.

