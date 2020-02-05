Cuomo Announces 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’ In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 (
56 minutes ago)
Within the containment area, large gathering places will be closed for two weeks. That includes schools, temples, churches, spaces like a Boys & Girls Club.
