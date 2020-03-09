Global  

New York Creates 'Containment Area' Around Cluster In New Rochelle

NPR Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The governor is calling on the National Guard to help maintain the containment area, by delivering food and helping to clean public spaces.
News video: New Rochelle Mayor On Coronavirus Outbreak, 'Containment Area'

New Rochelle Mayor On Coronavirus Outbreak, 'Containment Area' 21:14

 New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson held a news conference to discuss the new containment area and more.

Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York 'containment zone'

The city of New Rochelle has a significant cluster of virus cases, according to New York officials.
BBC News

Schools to shut for 2 weeks in NY suburb ‘containment area’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools, houses of worship and large gathering places will be shuttered for two weeks in a “containment area” centered in suburban New...
Seattle Times


