Florida Activates Price Gouging Hotline Amid Coronavirus Crisis



Recent related videos from verified sources Heads up on potential coronavirus scams or price gouging A heads up from Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul on potential coronavirus price gouging or scams. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:48Published 16 hours ago Report coronavirus price gouging in Nevada Nevada's Attorney General has set up a website to report price gouging amid coronavirus fears. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:12Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kentuckians urged to report price gouging amid virus fears Kentucky's attorney general is urging residents to report instances of price gouging within the state, Local 12 reports. According to a press release by the...

bizjournals 2 days ago



Politician apologizes for ¥8.9 mil face mask price gouging A local assemblyman in Shizuoka Prefecture apologized Monday for price gouging during the coronavirus crisis after it was revealed he made 8.9 million yen by...

Japan Today 2 days ago



