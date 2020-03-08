Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida Activates Price Gouging Hotline Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Florida Activates Price Gouging Hotline Amid Coronavirus Crisis

cbs4.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline is now activated for all consumers in the state amid the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: What to do if you see price gouging due to COVID-19, according to Nevada's Attorney General

What to do if you see price gouging due to COVID-19, according to Nevada's Attorney General 00:10

 Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is asking people to report price gouging on goods related to COVID-19.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Heads up on potential coronavirus scams or price gouging [Video]Heads up on potential coronavirus scams or price gouging

A heads up from Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul on potential coronavirus price gouging or scams.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Report coronavirus price gouging in Nevada [Video]Report coronavirus price gouging in Nevada

Nevada's Attorney General has set up a website to report price gouging amid coronavirus fears.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kentuckians urged to report price gouging amid virus fears

Kentucky's attorney general is urging residents to report instances of price gouging within the state, Local 12 reports. According to a press release by the...
bizjournals

Politician apologizes for ¥8.9 mil face mask price gouging

A local assemblyman in Shizuoka Prefecture apologized Monday for price gouging during the coronavirus crisis after it was revealed he made 8.9 million yen by...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.