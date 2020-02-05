Jamest Lockhart RT @SafetyPinDaily: Guatemalan woman dies in ICE custody in Texas, eighth death since October | By Daniella Silva https://t.co/EOjQj0G5SS 2 minutes ago

EdwHahn Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marking 8th migrant death since October “autoimmune h… https://t.co/6rAkDxvkI9 2 minutes ago

EdwHahn Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marking 8th migrant death since October We have ill p… https://t.co/N4N57S2bC1 3 minutes ago

J Has Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marking 8th migrant death since October… https://t.co/wgwKG7XTLd 5 minutes ago

Method8inc.com/ Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marking 8th migrant death since October https://t.co/nHyWMexh03 6 minutes ago

McGee RT @WhySoitenly: So @FoxNews you are saying it was ICE’s fault she died? Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marki… 10 minutes ago

Velda J McConnell RT @JoinPatriotify: Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marking 8th migrant death since October | Fox News https:/… 10 minutes ago