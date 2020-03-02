Global  

Bernie Sanders looks to block Joe Biden's momentum in Michigan

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Six states – Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota – are voting in Democratic primaries today. CBS News political contributor Leslie Sanchez, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and Ken Thomas, a national reporter for the Wall Street Journal, join CBSN to discuss the latest in the race.
Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown 02:33

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Biden projected to sweep Michigan in a major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to...
