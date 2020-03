johnrdl RT @TODAYshow: How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? https://t.co/XxsZvjRqKk 35 minutes ago

Nicole Curtin Can’t fall asleep, so I’m gonna share some things. Article from Today about the virus living on surfaces (it’s 2020… https://t.co/rvILQypJT3 1 hour ago

refoundingFather RT @AMERICA_PARTII: #CORONAVIRUS BECAUSE THEY ARE LITERALLY SPRAYING MONEY AWAY!! LIke all the people buying the bleach to clean their hou… 3 hours ago

Old Man How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? https://t.co/R6esTb6XHo via @TODAYshow 5 hours ago

Sanjay Gupta How Long Does Novel Coronavirus Live on Surfaces? Here’s What Experts Know So Far https://t.co/lkHt8Ehnw2 5 hours ago

No A̶l̶i̶e̶n̶s̶ Fallen Angels Allowed How long does #coronavirus live on surfaces then?!!!! https://t.co/slVkqnLOx3 5 hours ago

stephen How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? https://t.co/FaKVpa6bsW via @TODAYshow 6 hours ago