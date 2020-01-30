Global  

Nathan MacKinnon status uncertain after suffering injury in Avalanche’s loss Monday night

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The status of Avs star center Nathan MacKinnon is uncertain following a lower-body injury he sustained in Monday's night game here against the Kings. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar will give an update on MacKinnon's injury Wednesday, according to the team.
Recent related news from verified sources

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffers injury in 3-1 loss at Los Angeles

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Denver Post

Avalanche takeaways: Nathan MacKinnon snaps mini-slump in OT loss to Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon snapped a seven-game goals drought Wednesday and produced just his second multiple-point game during that stretch. But make no mistake, the...
Denver Post


