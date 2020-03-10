Global  

Miami US Customs Agents Find Cocaine Hidden In Golf Club Shafts

cbs4.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Golf clubs filled with cocaine were intercepted by U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Miami International Mail Facility on Monday, officials said.
