Biden projected to win Michigan in crushing blow to Sanders' White House bid
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's crucial Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House hopes.
