Biden projected to win Michigan in crushing blow to Sanders' White House bid

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's crucial Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House hopes.
News video: Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid 01:35

 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Democratic presidential race could hinge on Michigan contest [Video]Democratic presidential race could hinge on Michigan contest

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White..

Sanders Satisfaction Drops [Video]Sanders Satisfaction Drops

Business Insider reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in polls. Biden is seeing his highest satisfaction numbers among Democratic voters this entire cycle. Voters have turned on..

Biden, riding endorsement wave, looks to end Sanders' White House hopes in Michigan

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to rival Bernie Sanders on Tuesday as six states vote, received another...
Reuters

Biden aims for big Michigan win, while Sanders looks to keep White House hopes alive

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset...
Reuters

