Harvey Weinstein Case: Unsealed Documents Show Movie Mogul Wrote ‘Jennifer Aniston Should Be Killed’

CBS 2 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The comment was in response to an inquiry from National Enquirer seeking to report that Aniston told a friend that Weinstein groped her.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years 00:40

 Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos. In another email, Weinstein wrote actress “Jennifer Aniston should be killed.” CBS2's Maurice DuBois...

Harvey Weinstein lawyers seek mercy after his 'historic' fall

Lawyers argue disgraced movie mogul deserves mercy in his rape case because he's already suffered a 'historic' fall from grace and is dealing with serious health...
The Age

