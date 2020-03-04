Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns

Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns

Denver Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Concerns over the coronavirus have prompted the Colorado Education Association to cancel its Day of Action at the Colorado State Capitol later this month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Organizers Say

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Organizers Say 00:18

 Officials say their main goal is to limit the spread of the virus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Concern Causes Colorado Day Of Action Cancellation [Video]Coronavirus Concern Causes Colorado Day Of Action Cancellation

A statewide Day of Action planned for March 19 is now canceled.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave [Video]Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MBA cancels upcoming technology conference over coronavirus concerns

Concerns of coronavirus have already affected the housing industry by driving mortgage rates down to record lows, but it looks like that’s just the tip of the...
HousingWire

Players advocacy group encourages NCAA to host March Madness games in empty arenas over coronavirus concerns

The National College Players Association, a players advocacy group, suggested the NCAA hold its annual men and women’s March Madness tournaments in empty...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

VCamron_writer

Victoria Camron RT @BVSDcolorado: School reinstated on Thursday, March 19 We learned tonight that the Colorado Education Association is canceling their Day… 7 minutes ago

BVSDcolorado

Boulder Valley School District School reinstated on Thursday, March 19 We learned tonight that the Colorado Education Association is canceling the… https://t.co/DLRq46UmiU 15 minutes ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/V90SwkZ4va 25 minutes ago

ITEquipment_

Chris Campbel denvernews: Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/zTG1uET5ZP 26 minutes ago

ehernandez

Elizabeth Hernandez RT @mattsebastian: Entire districts had canceled school because so many teachers were going to be absent to attend this rally at the state… 36 minutes ago

denvernews

Denver News Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/a1WWEOoDjb 37 minutes ago

otherchrispaul

Chris Michael Paul Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/YD33IDNvc7 via @kierannicholson 39 minutes ago

gary_mattes

Gary Mattes RT @denverpost: The annual protest typically brings hundreds of Colorado teachers to Denver as they collectively push for higher wages and… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.