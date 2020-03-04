Victoria Camron RT @BVSDcolorado: School reinstated on Thursday, March 19 We learned tonight that the Colorado Education Association is canceling their Day… 7 minutes ago Boulder Valley School District School reinstated on Thursday, March 19 We learned tonight that the Colorado Education Association is canceling the… https://t.co/DLRq46UmiU 15 minutes ago News Aggregated Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/V90SwkZ4va 25 minutes ago Chris Campbel denvernews: Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/zTG1uET5ZP 26 minutes ago Elizabeth Hernandez RT @mattsebastian: Entire districts had canceled school because so many teachers were going to be absent to attend this rally at the state… 36 minutes ago Denver News Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/a1WWEOoDjb 37 minutes ago Chris Michael Paul Colorado Education Association cancels upcoming Day of Action over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/YD33IDNvc7 via @kierannicholson 39 minutes ago Gary Mattes RT @denverpost: The annual protest typically brings hundreds of Colorado teachers to Denver as they collectively push for higher wages and… 39 minutes ago