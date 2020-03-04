Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville in Alabama, in a blow to Sessions

Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville in Alabama, in a blow to Sessions

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the first senator to endorse Donald Trump. But now, Trump has turned the power of his Twitter account against him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump endorses Tuberville

Trump endorses Tuberville

 Trump took to Twitter to make his pick for Alabama's next senator

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama [Video]Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville [Video]Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville

The race for an Alabama US Senate seat is headed for runoff between the former Alabama senator and an ex-football coach from Auburn.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Endorses Tommy Tuberville (and Not Jeff Sessions) for Senate in Alabama

President Trump, in a tweet Tuesday night, expressed his full-throated endorsement of the man running against his former attorney general in a runoff election...
NYTimes.com

Trump slams Jeff Sessions after Super Tuesday as ex-AG heads into run-off against Tommy Tuberville

Trump noted Wednesday that Sessions faces Tommy Tuberville in a run-off election, and then slammed him for recusing himself during the Russia probe.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentMediaiteFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.