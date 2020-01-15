Global  

Miller’s Shootout Goal Lifts Canucks Over Islanders

CBS 2 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
J.T. Miller scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 5-4 Tuesday night to move into a wild-card playoff spot in the tight Western Conference.
