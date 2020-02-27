Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Police shooting sparks protest and flag burning

Police shooting sparks protest and flag burning

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Raleigh police say they shot a man during a foot chase. That led to a demonstration at the scene and the police chief's house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London 03:05

 Anti-fascist groups in London held a protest on Tuesday (March 10) against Greece over its treatment of migrants. The protesters assembled outside the Greek Embassy in Holland Park, London, and blocked the road outside chanting “stop deportations” and “refugees are welcome here”. At one...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police [Video]Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police

Delhi police on Friday said around 123 FIRs were registered and 630 arrests were made in connection with violence in north-east areas of Delhi. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said the police is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:53Published

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 34; police conducts flag march in NE areas

The death toll in Delhi violence rose to 34 on Thursday after one more succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published


Tweets about this

go_forward

SaneGunLaws Here's that absolute gun freedom working out for you, @SenThomTillis? Seeing all the deaths by #GunViolence must b… https://t.co/ieQ9GRFwkD 21 minutes ago

iamKhaeAltea

Mikhaela Louisse Altea ᴬᴰᴺ RT @CBSNews: Police shooting sparks protest and flag burning https://t.co/l96U2YXmVC https://t.co/JCX0wst4r5 43 minutes ago

4MEDLEN

Matt Hartley Jr. well this is disturbing what these people did in #Raleigh #NorthCarolina with this protesting & burning a flag😑 https://t.co/cC5PJrHi39 55 minutes ago

resister4lyfe

AlPha😹Feminist RT @CBSThisMorning: An alleged gunman was shot by police during a foot chase in east Raleigh sparking a protest. And the angry crowd went t… 1 hour ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning An alleged gunman was shot by police during a foot chase in east Raleigh sparking a protest. And the angry crowd we… https://t.co/lvT01zru9U 1 hour ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Police shooting sparks protest and flag burning: CBS News https://t.co/MWlRASsLBK MORE w/ EcoSearch - news:… https://t.co/RDkVJdpNrk 2 hours ago

waynebenton15

wayne benton Police shooting sparks protest and flag burning https://t.co/WTEH1clsfZ https://t.co/H1U6Z2OVKv 3 hours ago

batalysta

Batalysta Police shooting sparks protest and flag burning https://t.co/24iynbBUTO via @CBSNews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.