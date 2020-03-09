CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: Sanders Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results https://t.co/HBIP6MRb9F 10 minutes ago Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Sanders Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results https://t.co/pUSyWZdzwP 14 minutes ago WCMU Public Radio Sanders Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results https://t.co/Oj4uBzrv55 24 minutes ago Lying, dog-faced pony soldier @AOC extremely disappointed in your support for Sanders. It seems the squad decided to sit this one out as his supp… https://t.co/szpXyuTjEg 45 minutes ago Web Central TV RT @abbydphillip: The scene from Sanders’ cancelled rally in Cleveland. Some supporters outside told me they were disappointed but planned… 11 hours ago Abby D. Phillip The scene from Sanders’ cancelled rally in Cleveland. Some supporters outside told me they were disappointed but pl… https://t.co/gl9PJh2gLP 12 hours ago Hydrak @EmmaVigeland Sorry Emma, even tho most of Sanders supporters warned you, I know this must sucks for you, we were a… https://t.co/Boqe5ZvbDa 1 day ago Stephen Wilde @Kamgirl47 Also...PA. Trump won PA by 44,292. Not much of a margin. But, many Sanders supporters are Independent. T… https://t.co/WDVYRAcrV7 2 days ago