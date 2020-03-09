Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Sanders' Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results

Sanders' Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results

NPR Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
It was not a good night in Michigan for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who fell further behind Joe Biden in the delegate race for the Democratic presidential nomination. His supporters want him to fight on.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders 00:37

 Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan [Video]Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries [Video]Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Big primary wins edges former US Vice President Joe Biden closer to Democratic nomination

Joe Biden, Barack Obama's Vice-President, edged closer to the Democratic nomination and a showdown with Donald Trump with big wins over major rival, Bernie...
SBS Also reported by •Reuters

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: Sanders Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results https://t.co/HBIP6MRb9F 10 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Sanders Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results https://t.co/pUSyWZdzwP 14 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Sanders Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results https://t.co/Oj4uBzrv55 24 minutes ago

CloudyArchitect

Lying, dog-faced pony soldier @AOC extremely disappointed in your support for Sanders. It seems the squad decided to sit this one out as his supp… https://t.co/szpXyuTjEg 45 minutes ago

webcentraltv

Web Central TV RT @abbydphillip: The scene from Sanders’ cancelled rally in Cleveland. Some supporters outside told me they were disappointed but planned… 11 hours ago

abbydphillip

Abby D. Phillip The scene from Sanders’ cancelled rally in Cleveland. Some supporters outside told me they were disappointed but pl… https://t.co/gl9PJh2gLP 12 hours ago

HydrakMusic

Hydrak @EmmaVigeland Sorry Emma, even tho most of Sanders supporters warned you, I know this must sucks for you, we were a… https://t.co/Boqe5ZvbDa 1 day ago

stephenwildenyc

Stephen Wilde @Kamgirl47 Also...PA. Trump won PA by 44,292. Not much of a margin. But, many Sanders supporters are Independent. T… https://t.co/WDVYRAcrV7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.