Sanders' Supporters Were Disappointed By Michigan Primary Results
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () It was not a good night in Michigan for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who fell further behind Joe Biden in the delegate race for the Democratic presidential nomination. His supporters want him to fight on.
Michigan's primary is on Tuesday.
According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday.
Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton.
The Sanders campaign is very aware of...
With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..
Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary..