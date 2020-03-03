Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Connecticut woman started fatal apartment fire with flaming hand sanitizer, police say

Connecticut woman started fatal apartment fire with flaming hand sanitizer, police say

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A Connecticut woman started a fatal apartment fire on Sunday that killed one person and injured another by lighting a bottle of hand sanitizer and throwing at her girlfriend, according to Hartford police.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Police Seize Spray Sanitizer After Boy Suffers Burns

Police Seize Spray Sanitizer After Boy Suffers Burns 01:17

 A sanitizer shortage due to the coronavirus has many people, including the state of New York, making their own. But police in New Jersey have a warning after one item sold at a popular convenience store burned a young boy. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD: Woman Sets Fire To Hindu Temple's Flag [Video]NYPD: Woman Sets Fire To Hindu Temple's Flag

Police are searching for a woman seen on video setting a flag on fire outside a Hindu temple in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published

Woman Stabs Boyfriend To Death [Video]Woman Stabs Boyfriend To Death

Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death inside their Upper West Side apartment.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman taken to hospital after being pulled from burning apartment in Burlington

A woman was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after a fire at an apartment building in Burlington on Monday night.
CP24 Also reported by •PinkNews

Apartment fire in Burlington leaves children hurt, woman with life-threatening injuries and forces evacuation:Cause is unknown and Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted

Apartment fire in Burlington leaves children hurt, woman with life-threatening injuries and forces evacuation:Cause is unknown and Ontario Fire Marshal has been contactedA fire in Burlington Monday night (March 2) has left a woman with life-threatening injuries and two children hurt.
TheSpec.com


Tweets about this

antisectional

tj RT @Oneiorosgrip: This might be a story of lesbian DV severely impacting their neighbors... or it might be a story of a woman using a false… 2 hours ago

tvdinner2

🍔TVDinner 🍟🍰🍳🍝🍕 🍩🍣🍦Mmm...beanieweenies! RT @tvdinner2: #BREAKING: ** DEADLY HAND SANITIZER ** Connecticut Woman Started Fatal Fire With Hand Sanitizer https://t.co/ORtFxdTJYm h… 4 hours ago

Oneiorosgrip

Hannah Wallen has been misrepresented by Bloomberg This might be a story of lesbian DV severely impacting their neighbors... or it might be a story of a woman using a… https://t.co/VfbEh3BoLc 7 hours ago

clydecrusilla

dalmatian Connecticut woman started fatal apartment fire with flaming hand sanitizer, police say https://t.co/wPuBe5NyD2 #FoxNews 9 hours ago

david3cerullo

David M. Cerullo Destiny Waite: Connecticut Woman Started Fatal Fire With Hand Sanitizer, Cops Say https://t.co/mSxnXFnDo5 via @heavysan 15 hours ago

tvdinner2

🍔TVDinner 🍟🍰🍳🍝🍕 🍩🍣🍦Mmm...beanieweenies! #BREAKING: ** DEADLY HAND SANITIZER ** Connecticut Woman Started Fatal Fire With Hand Sanitizer… https://t.co/rFGDob0Mcd 17 hours ago

kittybravofan

Kitty Destiny Waite: Connecticut Woman Started Fatal Fire With Hand Sanitizer, Cops Say https://t.co/Nd7yO6CDNd via @heavysan 17 hours ago

abbavitch

anne hage RT @stucknLAwzmbies: That kinda moment sums up 2020 so far really. https://t.co/I46CETcbe7 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.