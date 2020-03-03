Connecticut woman started fatal apartment fire with flaming hand sanitizer, police say
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () A Connecticut woman started a fatal apartment fire on Sunday that killed one person and injured another by lighting a bottle of hand sanitizer and throwing at her girlfriend, according to Hartford police.
