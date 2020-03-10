Global  

'You're full of s***': Joe Biden gets in heated gun control debate with Detroit plant worker

Delawareonline Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The worker, among a group surrounding Biden at the Fiat Chrysler plant, accused Biden of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."
 
Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker

Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker 01:42

 Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit worker

The worker, among a group surrounding Biden at the Fiat Chrysler plant, accused Biden of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."
Joe Biden's fighting for every vote in Michigan ... even if it means going toe-to-toe in a heated exchange with a Detroit autoworker accusing him of trying to...
